Kings' Skal Labissiere: Average contributor
Labissiere averaged 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 60 games played with the Kings during the 2017-18 season.
Labissiere's points-per-game average was down from last year as he shot a career worst 44.8 percent from the floor, although his free-throw percentage increased by 10 percent. The former first-round pick out of Kentucky has one more deal left on his rookie contract at the price tag of around $1.5 million next season.
