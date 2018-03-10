Kings' Skal Labissiere: Back in starting lineup
Labissiere will return to the starting lineup at power forward for Friday's matchup against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Labissiere figures to be in line for another healthy workload Friday, as Willie Cauley-Stein (back) will remain sidelined. The second year big man is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 boards across 20.8 minutes in 20 starts this season.
