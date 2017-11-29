Labissiere turned in 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 loss to the Bucks.

The inconsistent big man posted his first double-digit scoring effort since Nov. 13 on the strength of his third consecutive strong shooting night. Labissiere has posted a 55.0 percent success rate from the field over the last trio of contests, but with his shot attempts typically in the single digits, his overall scoring upside remains capped. The 21-year-old remains a fairly consistent source of rebounds and blocks who's also capable of the occasional useful offensive contribution.