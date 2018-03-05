Labissiere will draw the start for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Sean Cunningham of ABC KXTV Sacramento reports.

Labissiere starting will send Zach Randolph to the bench. The second-year forward is coming off of his second double-double of the season, and with Willie Cauley-Stein (back) out, Labissiere will likely be called on to play extended minutes in Sunday's contest.