Kings' Skal Labissiere: Draws start at power forward
Labissiere will draw the start for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Sean Cunningham of ABC KXTV Sacramento reports.
Labissiere starting will send Zach Randolph to the bench. The second-year forward is coming off of his second double-double of the season, and with Willie Cauley-Stein (back) out, Labissiere will likely be called on to play extended minutes in Sunday's contest.
