Kings' Skal Labissiere: Eight points in Saturday's start
Labissiere accounted for eight points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Warriors.
Labissiere drew the start for Zach Randolph (personal) and couldn't get much going due to the spotty shooting that seems to rear its ugly head from time to time. The second-year big has drained just three of 13 shot attempts over his last two games, and although he's sometimes able to make up for his offensive inconsistency on the boards, he still remains difficult to trust on a night-to-night basis from a fantasy perspective at this point in his career.
