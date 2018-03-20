Kings' Skal Labissiere: Headed back to bench role
Labissiere will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.
Labissiere got the start Saturday with Zach Randolph sitting out for rest, but struggled and posted just seven points, three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes. It was a fairly small workload for the young big man and it actually wouldn't be surprising if Labissiere saw a larger minutes load Monday despite coming off the bench behind Randolph.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Underwhelms in start•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Reclaims starting role Saturday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Impressive off bench Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable for Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...