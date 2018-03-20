Labissiere will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.

Labissiere got the start Saturday with Zach Randolph sitting out for rest, but struggled and posted just seven points, three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes. It was a fairly small workload for the young big man and it actually wouldn't be surprising if Labissiere saw a larger minutes load Monday despite coming off the bench behind Randolph.