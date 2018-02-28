Kings' Skal Labissiere: Headed back to bench Tuesday
Labissiere will return to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The Kings opted to rest Zach Randolp during Monday's contest, which allowed Labissiere to pick up the start and post an impressive 20 points, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes. However, Randolph will reportedly take back his spot in the top unit Tuesday, which forces Labissiere back to the bench. All that said, Labissiere is still a promising up-and-coming player and the Kings have reiterated their plan is to develop their youngsters as much as possible moving forward, so his minutes may not drop a whole lot despite the demotion.
