Labissiere will head back to a bench role for Monday's game against the Spurs, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Labissiere has started the last two games for the Kings, averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 22 minutes. However, with Zach Randolph (face) back in the lineup and taking on his usual starter's role Monday, Labissiere will be moved back into a bench role. Look for him to see a slight role reduction with the demotion to the bench, though the coach Dave Joerger's big men rotation has changed quite often a night-to-night basis, so it's tough to gauge just how big of a workload Labissiere will have off the bench.