Labissiere will be a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Heat, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Labissiere finds himself as the odd man out of the Kings' frontcourt rotation with Kosta Koufos (hamstring) returning Monday. Although the Kings have been prioritizing the development of their young players -- including fellow center Harry Giles -- Labissiere has only appeared in three of the six games this year and averaged only 5.0 minutes and 1.7 points per tilt.