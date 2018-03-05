Kings' Skal Labissiere: Hits game-winner Sunday
Labissiere turned in 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 win over the Knicks.
The talented big man's 28-foot three-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining snapped a 99-99 tie and gave the Kings a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Labissiere has posted double-digit scoring totals in all three games of March thus far, and in four of the last five games overall. The 21-year-old should continue logging the majority of starts at power forward for what's left of the season if head coach Dave Joerger remains true to his commitment of developing his young players, keeping his fantasy stock robust.
