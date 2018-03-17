Kings' Skal Labissiere: Impressive off bench Friday
Labissiere (hip) tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.
Labissiere made a triumphant return after a three-game absence, checking in second only to Buddy Hield in scoring on the Kings. The 21-year-old has been displaying some impressive consistency when he's been on the floor recently, as he's now posted double-digit scoring in five of the last six contests. Labissiere typically makes strong contributions on the boards as well, as he's now hauled in between five and 12 boards in four of the last five games.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable for Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out Monday vs. OKC•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out Sunday vs. Denver•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...