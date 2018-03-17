Labissiere (hip) tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.

Labissiere made a triumphant return after a three-game absence, checking in second only to Buddy Hield in scoring on the Kings. The 21-year-old has been displaying some impressive consistency when he's been on the floor recently, as he's now posted double-digit scoring in five of the last six contests. Labissiere typically makes strong contributions on the boards as well, as he's now hauled in between five and 12 boards in four of the last five games.