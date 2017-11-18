Labissiere will start at power forward in Friday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings have opted to shake up their starting lineup Friday, and Labissiere will benefit by drawing his third start of the season. He has averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across 27.5 minutes in his two previous start. The second year big man figures to matchup against fellow rookie Caleb Swanigan to start the game.