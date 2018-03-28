Labissiere had 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 loss to Dallas.

Labissiere saw 30 minutes of playing time for the third consecutive game, producing a solid fantasy line in the process. Zach Randolph was apparently available for this game but failed to see any court time, affording Labissiere another opportunity to show what he can do. He has been quietly putting up value over the last six games and one would think, with the Kings looking to develop their youth, he should be in line for a nice run to finish the season.