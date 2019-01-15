Labissiere (coach's decision) was inactive for Monday's 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Kings are overloaded on frontcourt options and haven't dealt with many long-term injuries at either power forward or center, leaving few opportunities available for Labissiere to pick up playing time. The fact that he wasn't even included among the Kings' eight available bench players Monday illustrates how far Labissiere has fallen in the organizational pecking order. He's seen the floor in just 11 of the Kings' 44 games this season, logging double-digit minutes on just two of his appearances.