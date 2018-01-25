Labissiere (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Heat, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Labissiere played through the injury Tuesday, posting 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 23 minutes. He didn't appear to suffer any sort of setback during that contest, so look for him to take the court once again Thursday. That said, Zach Randolph (knee) is also expected to return, so Labissiere could head back to a bench role. Either way, the Kings are trying to get their youngsters more run moving forward, so Labissiere should see a significant workload no matter where he starts the game.