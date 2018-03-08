Kings' Skal Labissiere: Moves back to bench Wednesday
Labissiere totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to New Orleans.
Labissiere moved back to a bench role Wednesday, as the Kings continued to mystify fantasy owners everywhere. Despite the relegation, he was still able to see 27 minutes of action while putting up some ok numbers once again. He has been playing quite well over the last two weeks as he has seen some consistency come his way in terms of playing time. This should continue for the rest of the season, making him a borderline standard league player.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable Wednesday with sore knee•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Hits game-winner Sunday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Draws start at power forward•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Records double-double off bench in loss•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...