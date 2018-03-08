Labissiere totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to New Orleans.

Labissiere moved back to a bench role Wednesday, as the Kings continued to mystify fantasy owners everywhere. Despite the relegation, he was still able to see 27 minutes of action while putting up some ok numbers once again. He has been playing quite well over the last two weeks as he has seen some consistency come his way in terms of playing time. This should continue for the rest of the season, making him a borderline standard league player.