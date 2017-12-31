Kings' Skal Labissiere: Moves to bench
Labissiere will head to the bench Sunday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings have constantly been tinkering with their starting lineup all season, so it's still possible for Labissiere to reach his average of 15.8 minutes per game Sunday. For now, Kosta Koufos will take his spot in the starting lineup.
