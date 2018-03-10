Kings' Skal Labissiere: Not returning Friday
Labissiere will not return to Friday's game due to bruised left hip, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Labissiere took a hard fall early in Friday's contest. He played through it for nearly two quarters, but it has ultimately led to an early exit. The second year big man will finish the night with eight points and seven rebounds across 22 minutes. Expect an update once the team provides more information.
