Kings' Skal Labissiere: Off injury report
Labissiere (personal) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Labissiere was unavailable for the Kings' previous game Tuesday in Toronto while tending to a personal matter. His absence from the injury report indicates that Labissiere has joined the Kings in Memphis, though his availability hardly means that he'll dress for the contest. The third-year big man out of Kentucky has been outside of coach Dave Joerger's rotation throughout the season and has made just eight appearances in total since the beginning of November.
