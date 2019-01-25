Labissiere (personal) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Labissiere was unavailable for the Kings' previous game Tuesday in Toronto while tending to a personal matter. His absence from the injury report indicates that Labissiere has joined the Kings in Memphis, though his availability hardly means that he'll dress for the contest. The third-year big man out of Kentucky has been outside of coach Dave Joerger's rotation throughout the season and has made just eight appearances in total since the beginning of November.