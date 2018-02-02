Play

Labissiere (shoulder) will miss two-to-three weeks with a shoulder strain, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

The Kings are being cautious with Labissiere, as they are looking to prevent a setback from occuring. He did see a specialist, however the injury doesn't seem to be overly serious. While Labissiere is out, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos will likely see more run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories