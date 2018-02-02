Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out 2-3 weeks with shoulder injury
Labissiere (shoulder) will miss two-to-three weeks with a shoulder strain, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The Kings are being cautious with Labissiere, as they are looking to prevent a setback from occuring. He did see a specialist, however the injury doesn't seem to be overly serious. While Labissiere is out, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos will likely see more run.
