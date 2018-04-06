Labissiere (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This will be Labissiere's second straight absence after the big man left Sunday's game against the Lakers with a sprained left ankle. With Zach Randolph's (personal) status still up in the air for Friday night, the Kings may once again have to utilize a smaller starting five with rookie Justin Jackson and Vince Carter in the frontcourt. However, given that Randolph would be playing limited minutes anyway, Nigel Hayes should also see a fair share of frontcourt minutes off the bench as well.