Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out again Friday
Labissiere (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
This will be Labissiere's second straight absence after the big man left Sunday's game against the Lakers with a sprained left ankle. With Zach Randolph's (personal) status still up in the air for Friday night, the Kings may once again have to utilize a smaller starting five with rookie Justin Jackson and Vince Carter in the frontcourt. However, given that Randolph would be playing limited minutes anyway, Nigel Hayes should also see a fair share of frontcourt minutes off the bench as well.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Won't return Sunday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Eight points in Saturday's start•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting at power forward•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting again Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....