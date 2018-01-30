Labissiere (shoulder) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere will miss a second consecutive game with a strained left shoulder, but he'll have two more off days to recover in advance of Friday's home matchup with Golden State. With both Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein out of the lineup Tuesday, the likes of Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos could again pick up increased minutes, as was the case Sunday against San Antonio, when both players topped the 30-minute plateau.