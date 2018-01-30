Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out again Tuesday
Labissiere (shoulder) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Labissiere will miss a second consecutive game with a strained left shoulder, but he'll have two more off days to recover in advance of Friday's home matchup with Golden State. With both Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein out of the lineup Tuesday, the likes of Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos could again pick up increased minutes, as was the case Sunday against San Antonio, when both players topped the 30-minute plateau.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out with shoulder injury Sunday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays 18 minutes in win over Heat•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Tuesday with shoulder strain•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Scores team-high 23 points off bench Monday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...