Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out for personal reasons
Labissiere is out for personal reasons Tuesday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Labissiere has struggled to find minutes this season, last playing five minutes on Jan. 7. As a result, his absence shouldn't drastically affect the team.
