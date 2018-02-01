Labissiere (shoulder) has been ruled out for both Friday's game against the Warriors and Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere continues to work his way back from a strained left shoulder, but the Kings are going to be as cautious as possible with him and now expect to keep him out through the weekend. That means Labissiere will miss the team's upcoming back-to-back set, with his first shot to return to the court coming Monday against the Bulls. With Labissiere out, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos should be the primary beneficiaries in the frontcourt.