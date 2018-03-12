Labissiere (hip) will not play Monday against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere will remain out on the second night of a back-to-back as the result of a bruised hip. Veteran Zach Randolph started at power forward Sunday against Denver, and that could again be the case Monday, though the Kings have limited his workload in recent weeks. Aside from Randolph, the likes of Bruno Caboclo, Kosta Koufos, and Willie Cauley-Stein could pick up increased minutes.