Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out Sunday vs. Denver
Labissiere (hip) is out for Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Labissiere left Friday's contest early as the result of a bruised left hip, which is still giving him enough pain to keep him out Sunday. As a result of his absence, Zach Randolph and Jakarr Sampson are candidates to see some extra run.
