Labissiere is dealing with a left shoulder strain and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

It appears to be the same injury that costed him one game earlier in January, so this will certainly be a situation to monitor moving forward. With Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) also out, Zach Randolph (knee) should be in line for big minutes, while both Kosta Koufos and Georgios Papagiannis should see added playing time in the frontcourt as well. Labissiere's next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against the Pelicans.