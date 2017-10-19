Labissiere will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

With Zach Randolph (mouth) unavailable Wednesday, Labissiere will draw the start and should see a significant amount of minutes as part of Sacramento's frontcourt rotation. The 21-year-old should be in line for consistent playing time after averaging 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds across 18.5 minutes per game last season.

