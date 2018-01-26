Labissiere played 18 minutes in Thursday's win over Miami, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block.

Labissiere had been nursing a shoulder injury heading into Thursdays, so it's possible he was less than 100 percent, which would partially explain the lackluster performance. The 21-year-old has seen an uptick in playing time over the last few weeks and is averaging 23.5 minutes per game in the month of January. During that span, he's provided fantasy owners with averages of 9.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.