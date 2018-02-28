Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays 25 minutes off the bench
Labissiere had just six points (1-5 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 loss to Portland.
Labissiere moved back to the bench as Zach Randolph got the starting nod. Coming off a nice 20 point outing the previous night, Labissiere struggled to find the ball in this one, collecting just six points. He does seem to be getting minutes in the mid to high 20s, however, his role within the rotation remains clouded in mystery. He is still a player who should probably be owned in most leagues, as long as you are prepared to take the good with the bad.
