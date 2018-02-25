Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays through probable designation Saturday
Labissiere (shoulder) managed eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.
Labissiere wasn't very sharp from the field, perhaps a byproduct of the shoulder injury he's been working through. However, he made up for it with solid work on the boards and as a facilitator, and he's averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across a healthy allotment of 25.5 minutes in two contests since returning from a nine-game absence due his aforementioned shoulder issue. Although veteran Zach Randolph currently holds down the starting power forward role, the fact the Kings have heavy incentive to develop young players like Labissiere should afford the latter plenty of playing time for the remainder of the campaign.
