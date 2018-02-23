Labissiere had 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Labissiere returned from a shoulder injury, coming off the bench to score 10 points with two blocks. While the numbers are not fantastic, the fact he played 26 minutes is a positive sign moving forward. He is more than likely available on your waiver wire and could be worth a speculative add if you have a roster spot on the end of your bench. Just be prepared as the rotations in Sacramento are tough to predict, making his value very unsteady.

