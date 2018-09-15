Labissiere said earlier in the week that he's improved his training methods over the past few months and has turned in his "best offseason" of his basketball career, Kyle Ramos of the Kings' official site reports.

Labissiere ended his second NBA campaign in street clothes while managing an sprained left ankle, but it wasn't anything that dramatically delayed his preparation for the upcoming season. While it's good to hear that the 2016 first-round pick is seemingly motivated to improve after a so-so sophomore season, it's difficult to see his role growing much in 2018-19. In addition to selecting fellow big man Marvin Bagley with the No. 2 overall selection in June, the Kings are expected to give 2017 first-round pick Harry Giles consistent minutes in the frontcourt after Giles missed the entire 2017-18 season while recovering from knee surgery. Along with those two young cornerstones, Labissiere's playing time may be threatened by holdovers Willie Cauley-Stein, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos and offseason pickups Nemanja Bjelica and Deyonta Davis.