Labissiere managed 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.

Labissiere ceded the start at power forward to Zach Randolph once again, but he actually outpaced the veteran by 13 minutes of playing time. The second-year big man's scoring total was a season high, and he's now shot 54.5 percent (12-for-22) over his last two games. Labissiere has also hit double digits in the scoring column in three of his first four contests, and he's encouragingly averaged 26.5 minutes over the aforementioned pair of contests despite his second-unit role.