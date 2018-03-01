Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Thursday with ankle sprain
Labissiere is probable for Thursday's tilt against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
This is the first news of Labissiere dealing with an injury, which may have occurred during Tuesday's tilt against Portland. More information on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays 25 minutes off the bench•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Headed back to bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will start Monday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays through probable designation Saturday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable Saturday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...