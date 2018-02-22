Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Thursday
Labissiere (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Labissiere has missed the past 9 games with a shoulder injury, however he looks as though he will make his return Thursday. In the 10 games prior to suffering the injury, he was averaging 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over 23.6 minutes. Labissiere's return could cut into Kosta Koufos and Zach Randolph's minutes.
