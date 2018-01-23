Labissiere is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic with a left shoulder strain, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This looks to be the same injury that forced Labissiere to miss last Wednesday's game against the Jazz, but the big man has played in each of the last two games since then. His appearance on the injury report Tuesday is likely just precautionary, and Labissiere should be ready to play in Orlando.

