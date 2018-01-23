Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Tuesday with shoulder strain
Labissiere is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic with a left shoulder strain, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
This looks to be the same injury that forced Labissiere to miss last Wednesday's game against the Jazz, but the big man has played in each of the last two games since then. His appearance on the injury report Tuesday is likely just precautionary, and Labissiere should be ready to play in Orlando.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Scores team-high 23 points off bench Monday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable for Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...