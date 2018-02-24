Labissiere (shoulder) is listed as probable heading into Saturday's game against the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Labissiere missed nine straight games before All Star Weekend, but returned to action in Thursday's loss to the Thunder. He compiled (10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-4 FT), two boards, and two blocks across 26 minutes in his return. The big man's probable designation is likely due to the Kings exercising caution, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until closer to game time.