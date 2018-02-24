Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable Saturday
Labissiere (shoulder) is listed as probable heading into Saturday's game against the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Labissiere missed nine straight games before All Star Weekend, but returned to action in Thursday's loss to the Thunder. He compiled (10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-4 FT), two boards, and two blocks across 26 minutes in his return. The big man's probable designation is likely due to the Kings exercising caution, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until closer to game time.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays well in return from injury•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out 2-3 weeks with shoulder injury•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out Friday and Saturday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out again Tuesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out with shoulder injury Sunday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...