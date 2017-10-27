Labissiere went for 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 15 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Labissiere once again demonstrated his ability to make the most out of limited minutes, as he remained aggressive and shot better than 50 percent for the third time in the first five games. The 21-year-old has four double-digit scoring efforts overall despite averaging just 23.0 minutes per contest, and he also brings plenty of rebounding upside to the table. Given the Kings' rebuilding mindset this season, head coach Dave Joerger is likely to afford a promising prospect like Labissiere plenty of playing time on both units throughout the campaign.