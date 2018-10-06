Labissiere posted 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during the Kings' 122-94 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Labissiere saw ample playing time and produced a solid line despite considerable struggles with his shot. The third-year big has the ability to back up both frontcourt positions, although that part of the roster is deeper than in past seasons with second overall pick Marvin Bagley, 2017 first-round pick Harry Giles and veterans Zach Randolph and Nemanja Bjelica among those jockeying for playing time.