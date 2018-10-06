Kings' Skal Labissiere: Productive off bench in defeat
Labissiere posted 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during the Kings' 122-94 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.
Labissiere saw ample playing time and produced a solid line despite considerable struggles with his shot. The third-year big has the ability to back up both frontcourt positions, although that part of the roster is deeper than in past seasons with second overall pick Marvin Bagley, 2017 first-round pick Harry Giles and veterans Zach Randolph and Nemanja Bjelica among those jockeying for playing time.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.