Labissiere (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Labissiere has already missed three consecutive games with a nagging left hip bruise and is now at-risk of missing his fourth-straight contest. Zach Randolph, Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos will continue to garner more minutes if the young forward is forced to sit again.