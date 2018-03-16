Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable for Friday
Labissiere (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Labissiere has already missed three consecutive games with a nagging left hip bruise and is now at-risk of missing his fourth-straight contest. Zach Randolph, Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos will continue to garner more minutes if the young forward is forced to sit again.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...