Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable for Friday
Labissiere (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Labissiere sat out Wednesday's game after injuring his shoulder Monday. More information should come out during the King's Friday shootaround. If he is unable to go, Zach Randolph could see an increased number of minutes.
