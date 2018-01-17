Labissiere is dealing with a left shoulder strain and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Labissiere drew the start on Monday with Zach Randolph getting the night off for rest, posting seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes. However, it appears he may have picked up an injury during the contest, which brings his availability into question for Wednesday. According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Kings are going to be resting 2-to-3 veterans each night in order to get the young guys more reps, so Labissiere could be set for more a bigger workload and more stints in the starting five moving forward, making him someone to monitor in season-long leagues. That said, look for another update on Labissiere's injury following the team's morning shootaround.