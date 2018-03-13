Labissiere (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Labissiere has missed the past two games due to a bruised hip but has a chance to return to action Wednesday night. Look for more updates to come either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tip-off. In nine games since the All-Star break, Labissiere has averaged just under 28 minutes per contest but could see his playing time slightly monitored if he is cleared to play Wednesday. If he's ruled out, look for Zach Randolph to likely start against the Heat.