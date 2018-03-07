Kings' Skal Labissiere: Questionable Wednesday with sore knee
Labissiere is dealing with a sore right knee and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Considering the injury is listed as just soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Labissiere, though there's certainly a chance he's still held out of Wednesday's contest. Look for Labissiere to test out the knee during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. With Willie Cauley-Stein(back) already being ruled out, Labissiere would likely be in line for a fairly hefty workload if cleared to play.
