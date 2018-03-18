Kings' Skal Labissiere: Reclaims starting role Saturday
Labissiere will start at power forward for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Following a three-game absence due to a hip injury, Labissiere was back in the lineup Friday against the Warriors, coming off the bench and posting 15 points and five rebounds across 26 minutes. However, following a one-game stint on the bench, Labissiere will now be elevated into the starting five, which likely means he's in line for a 30-plus minute role. Zach Randolph will head to the bench in the corresponding move and could fall out of the rotation entirely to get the younger players more minutes.
