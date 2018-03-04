Labissiere posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots in 29 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 loss to the Jazz.

Though Labissiere's productive evening was due in large part to the absorption of Willie Cauley-Stein's (back) production, Labissiere is a player who will get an extended look, as the Kings look to next season. It's Labissiere's third double-double of the season, and could begin to see more interest in DFS contests.