Labissiere (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Labissiere was forced to leave Sunday's game early with a sprained left ankle and will subsequently be held out of Tuesday's tilt with the Suns. Along with Labissiere, Zach Randolph (personal) will also be out, which will force the Kings to go with a small lineup featuring Justin Jackson, Vince Carter and Willie Cauley-Stein in the frontcourt.