Labissiere collected 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 victory over the Nets.

Labissiere moved back into the starting lineup with Zach Randolph resting on the sidelines. Labissiere has alternated good and bad games since making his return from injury, and this is likely to continue with the Kings ever frustrating rotation policy. He has flashed his upside over the last five games and is able to contribute in a number of areas. He is worth owning in most leagues but is going to see his production fluctuate from game to game.