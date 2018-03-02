Kings' Skal Labissiere: Scores 11 points in start
Labissiere collected 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 victory over the Nets.
Labissiere moved back into the starting lineup with Zach Randolph resting on the sidelines. Labissiere has alternated good and bad games since making his return from injury, and this is likely to continue with the Kings ever frustrating rotation policy. He has flashed his upside over the last five games and is able to contribute in a number of areas. He is worth owning in most leagues but is going to see his production fluctuate from game to game.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will start Thursday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Probable for Thursday with ankle sprain•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Plays 25 minutes off the bench•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Headed back to bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will start Monday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...