Kings' Skal Labissiere: Scores 12 points in 16 minutes
Labissiere contributed 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), FOUR rebounds and three blocks across 16 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.
The 21-year-old big man turned in a highly efficient performance following an impressive 17-point, 15-rebound double-double against the Hornets last Tuesday. Labissiere would have enjoyed an even bigger night had his minutes not been curtailed, but he still managed to post a double-digit point total for the third time in the last four contests. Shooting continues to be the driving force behind his recent success, as he's drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in four straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...