Labissiere contributed 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), FOUR rebounds and three blocks across 16 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

The 21-year-old big man turned in a highly efficient performance following an impressive 17-point, 15-rebound double-double against the Hornets last Tuesday. Labissiere would have enjoyed an even bigger night had his minutes not been curtailed, but he still managed to post a double-digit point total for the third time in the last four contests. Shooting continues to be the driving force behind his recent success, as he's drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in four straight games.